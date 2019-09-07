Mukesh Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Ambanis' celebration on every festive occasion becomes a talk of the town. From Diwali, Holi to Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, their every bash grabs attention. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was also no less than an extravaganza event. But what caught our attention was Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's style. In various surfacing photos on the Internet, Aamir Khan and Arjun Tendulkar can be seen wearing chappals.

Mukesh Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Ambanis have never left any stone unturned to make any celebration special. Be it their wedding ceremonies or festival celebration, lavish and extravaganza bashes become a talk of the town. A similar thing happened in Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Celebrities graced the celebration. From Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Sachin Tendulkar, every bigwig made sure to attend the party. Paparazzi’s also made sure to click them endlessly. But what is grabbing everyone’s attention is that Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar arrived in slippers. Yes, it’s true that these two celebrities wore chappals with their traditional outfits.

In the various surfacing photos on the Internet, Aamir Khan styled his white kurta with black slippers. Arjun Tendulkar also did the same. Cool isn’t it? Not many celebrities prefer to wear slippers but looks like Aamir Khan and Arjun Tendulkar chose to ditch their shoes to define fashion goals.

Interestingly, what caught our more attention was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s appearance. Both of them arrived together. Alia Bhatt arrived in sari and looked extremely beautiful while Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in light grey traditional outfit.

Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and several others participated the celebration.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is presently busy shooting Laal Singh Chaddha, This film is directed by Advait Chandan. This film is the official remake of 1994 movie Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

