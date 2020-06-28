Sushant Singh Raput's demise has created ripples all over the country, casting director and friend Mukesh Chhabra recently shared a special video of the late actor on Instagram.

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left many dejected and affected, Mr. Rajput had touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and modest personality. Casting director and friend Mukesh Chhabra shared a special video as a tribute to the 34-year-old actor who died on June 14.

Mukesh shared a montage of Sushant’s audition videos from Kai Po Che and PK. There is also a video of the actor dancing with ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Subbalakshmi and many other clips. Earlier, the director took to Instagram sharing pictures with the late actor.

He captioned the post as a tribute to the late actor from team MCCC, further adding that his journey will forever be cherished.

He said that Sushant was like a brother to me and it is unfortunate and heartbreaking, he further said that Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. He added that the industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem.

The ardent fans were left speechless and emotional by the video, with some of them reiterating that he will forever be in our hearts and will always be alive in our hearts.

