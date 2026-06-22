After Calling Samay Raina ‘Kutte Ki Dum’: Mukesh Khanna Brutally Trolled For Collaborating With India’s Got Latent Star

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy after appearing alongside comedian Samay Raina, months after he publicly attacked him and called him ‘Kutte Ki Dum’. The unexpected collaboration has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many social media users accusing the actor of taking a complete U-turn. Screenshots of Khanna’s earlier remarks quickly resurfaced, prompting users to question how someone who had once so strongly criticised Raina could now be seen collaborating with him.

Why Their Collaboration Is Going Viral

The criticism stems from a heated exchange earlier this year when Khanna slammed Samay Raina over jokes linked to his iconic superhero character Shaktimaan. In a strongly worded social media post, the veteran actor used the phrase ‘Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai’ to express his displeasure and accused the comedian of disrespecting the beloved character.

The remarks sparked widespread debate at the time, with some supporting Khanna’s defence of Shaktimaan and others criticising the language he used against Raina.

Shameless Mukesh Khanna doing an ad with Samay Raina. Where is his respect now?? pic.twitter.com/vRdn1Cbyv5 — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) June 21, 2026

Fans Call Out Apparent U-Turn

Now that the two have appeared together, many internet users are calling the collaboration ironic. Posts across social media platforms have mocked the apparent change in tone, with several users suggesting that Khanna has contradicted his own earlier position.

Vitamin “M” 💸💰 supremacy A few days ago, Mukesh Khanna was lecturing Samay Raina on morality. Now, he’s starring in an ad with him. Kisi ne theek hi kaha hai “na Baap bda na Bhaiya, Sabse Bada Rupaiyaa”🤑💸pic.twitter.com/1kl6l7lTE0 — Ethan Huntt (@Appoplexiian) June 21, 2026

Others have taken a lighter view, joking that old rivalries do not last forever in the entertainment industry. As of now, neither Mukesh Khanna nor Samay Raina has publicly explained the collaboration or responded to the latest criticism.

Has Feud Finally Ended?

Whether the appearance signals a genuine reconciliation or was simply a professional engagement remains unclear. There has been no official statement indicating that Khanna has retracted his earlier remarks or that the two have formally put their differences behind them.

Even so, the collaboration has become a topic of discussion online, with many fans more interested in the surprising pairing than in the project itself. For now, the internet continues to debate whether the collaboration marks the end of a public feud or just another unexpected twist in the ever-changing world of celebrity entertainment.

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