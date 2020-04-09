Mukesh Khanna while interacting with a media portal reveal that he is against the projection of women in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap. Read here—

Mukesh Khanna, who is best known for his role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Shaktimaan, is known for letting out his opinions and never shy away in making any revelation. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Mukesh revealed some insights about Ekta Kapoor and said once she was up to make her Mahabharat by casting all her daily soap actors.

Ekta Kapoor took her favorite actors and actresses for the role of Bhishma Pitamah and Draupadi. Mukesh then revealed that Ekta Kapoor also offered him the role of Shantanu, who was the father of Bhishma Pitamah. After getting the offer, Mukesh even asked the production people that after playing Bhishma, do they really think he will be able to do Shantanu. He added that no doubt Ekta Kapoor made a mockery of Mahabharat. He added that personally he doesn’t understand the kind of content Ekta Kapoor goes for. He also revealed that he is strictly against the projection of women in her daily soaps.

Opening about his roles so far, he added that he did Bhishma when he was very young and played the role of 160 years after passing various looks test with mustache and beard. Later, he got the opportunity of playing Shaktiman. He added that age is just a number as it is your face that makes people believe your role.

Opening about the re-running of Mahabharat on Doordarshan, he revealed that he is the happiest after watching the golden era return to the Television screens.

