Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The veteran actor did not hold back his anger while criticizing Allahbadia. He wrote on X, “It is sad that a successful YouTuber like Ranveer Allahbadia made a horrible statement in a program called India’s Got Latent.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’


Actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed strong disapproval of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s recent controversial remark on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Taking to social media platform X,  the Shaktimaan star called the comment “obscene” and suggested strict action against the YouTuber, including a public humiliation punishment.

Mukesh Khanna’s Reaction

The veteran actor did not hold back his anger while criticizing Allahbadia. He wrote on X, “It is sad that a successful YouTuber like Ranveer Allahbadia made a horrible statement in a program called India’s Got Latent. Something to do with parents and sex. It enraged the whole nation. This reflects the undue liberty given today to the youth of our country to misuse the power of Freedom of Expression.”

Calling it a serious offence, Khanna emphasized the need for strict punishment to prevent such statements in the future. “Offenders should be punished heavily to discourage people in the future from making such ashleel (obscene) and irresponsible statements,” he added.

However, his most controversial remark came in the form of a suggested punishment. “I have a punishment for such peopleâ€”Kaala muh karke gadhe par bitha kar unhe seher mein ghumao (Blacken their face, make them sit on a donkey, and parade them across the city). Next time, no one will dare to do this,” he said.

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say?

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, while judging India’s Got Latent, asked a contestant an inappropriate question:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The explicit nature of the question shocked the audience, and the clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash. Many viewers called it crude, tasteless, and offensive.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Apology

As the controversy grew, Allahbadia issued a public apology through a video message. He admitted his mistake, saying, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment wasn’t appropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wished to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it.”

He refrained from offering any justification and took full responsibility for his words. However, the apology has done little to calm the outrage on social media, where many users continue to demand consequences for his actions.

Public Backlash

Following the controversy, netizens have expressed mixed reactions. While some believe Allahbadia’s remark was unacceptable and warrants strict action, others argue that public shaming, as suggested by Mukesh Khanna, is an extreme response.

Some social media users have also criticized the show’s format and the leniency in allowing such inappropriate content on public platforms.

As the outrage continues, reports suggest that an investigation into the matter is underway. Authorities and content regulators may step in to determine whether any action needs to be taken against the YouTuber or the show.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here's How The Actor Replied

