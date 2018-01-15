Mukkabaaz earned Rs 4.04 in three days of its release. Mukkabaaz is an Indian sports drama film co-written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. Produced jointly by Anand L. Rai and Kashyap’s Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill.

Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Mukkabaaz’ had a slow start at the box-office as it collected Rs 75 lac on Friday, but the film followed up with a much stronger second-day collection. According to film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Mukkabaaz’ doubled its collection as it grossed Rs 1.51 crore on Saturday and then collected Rs 1.71 crore on Sunday leading to a total tally of Rs 4.04 crore. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. The film has received a positive review from the critics and Vineet Kumar Singh and Jimmy Shergill’s performances are being highly appreciated.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the figures of this sports-drama. “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: ₹ 4.04 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has earlier worked with Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0 also makes a special guest appearance in the song ‘Mushkil Hai Apna Mel’ in his Elvis Presley avatar, a rehash of his brief cameo in Kashyap’s 2009 film ‘Dev.D’.

