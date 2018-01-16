Mukkabaaz, directed by Anurag Kashyap was released on January 12 and according to the latest Box Office reports, the film has collected Rs 4.85 crore so far. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest sports-drama titled Mukkabaaz was released on January 12 and is now being praised by both critics as well as the audience. Although the film had a decent start at the box-office as it collected Rs 75 lac on Friday, the film followed up with a much stronger second-day collection. According to film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Mukkabaaz’ doubled its collection as it grossed Rs 1.51 crore on Saturday and then collected Rs 1.71 crore on Sunday leading to a total tally of Rs 4.04 crore. Now, according to the latest figures, Mukkabaaz has minted Rs 4.85 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the figures of this sports-drama. “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs. Total: ₹ 4.85 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. The film has received a positive review from the critics and Vineet Kumar Singh and Jimmy Shergill’s performances are being highly appreciated. The film is based in Uttar Pradesh.

Mukkabaaz is an Indian sports drama film co-written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. Produced jointly by Anand L. Rai and Kashyap’s Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill. The film was released on January 12 alongside Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Karan Kundrra’s horror film 1921 which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.