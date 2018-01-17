Anurag Kashyap's latest film Mukkabaaz, which is a sports-drama film has been performing average at the Box Office. According to film and trade expert Taran Adarsh, Mukkabaaz has collected Rs 5.75 crore on the fifth day of its release.The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. The film has received a positive review from the critics and Vineet Kumar Singh and Jimmy Shergill’s performances are being highly appreciated.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the figures of this sports-drama and wrote, “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs, Tue 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.57 cr. India biz.” It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. The film has received a positive review from the critics and Vineet Kumar Singh and Jimmy Shergill’s performances are being highly appreciated.

Mukkabaaz is an Indian sports drama film co-written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. Produced jointly by Anand L. Rai and Kashyap’s Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill. The film was released on January 12 alongside Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Karan Kundrra’s horror film 1921 which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.