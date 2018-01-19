Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz has managed to earn Rs 6.73 crore on the sixth day of its release. The film which had a slow start at the Box Office has been performing average at the Box Office even after a good word of mouth. The film Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival.

Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama titled Mukkabaaz, featuring Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles has witnessed a slow week at the Box Office. Although the film is being praised by both critics as well as the audience, it did not have a very successful week at the Box Office. According to the latest figures, Mukkabaaz has managed to earn Rs 6.73 crore on the sixth day of its release. The film which had a slow start at the Box Office has been performing average at the Box Office even after a good word of mouth.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the figures of this sports-drama. “#Mukkabaaz Fri 82 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 81 lakhs, Tue 72 lakhs, Wed 61 lakhs, Thu 55 lakhs. Total: ₹ 6.73 cr. India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has earlier worked with Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0 also makes a special guest appearance in the song ‘Mushkil Hai Apna Mel’ in his Elvis Presley avatar, a rehash of his brief cameo in Kashyap’s 2009 film ‘Dev.D’.

Mukkabaaz is an Indian sports drama film co-written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and the 2017 Mumbai Film Festival. Produced jointly by Anand L. Rai and Kashyap’s Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz features Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill. The film was released on January 12 alongside Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Karan Kundrra’s horror film 1921 which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.