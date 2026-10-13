Mukul Dev’s Final Film Appearance Is In Udta Teer; Ayushmann Khurrana Says Bollywood ‘Underutilised’ The Late Actor

One spy, a memory-loss crisis and a mission that goes hilariously off track. The second trailer of Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is out, and the film seems ready to turn the usual spy-thriller formula into a comedy of errors. With its mistaken-identity premise, action-packed setup and a healthy dose of patriotic confusion, the new promo gives audiences another look at a film that wants to make espionage funny.

Udta Teer Trailer 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Spy Has A Memory-Loss Problem

The central joke of Udta Teer is simple, but it has plenty of room for chaos. Ayushmann plays Bilal, a Pakistani intelligence operative who loses his memory after an explosion and wakes up believing he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. The situation leaves his handlers scrambling as the man they sent on a mission begins behaving like someone working for the other side.

The film’s promotional line, “Deshbhakti toh yaad hai, par desh nahi,” captures the absurdity of Bilal’s predicament. He remembers patriotism but not the country he is supposed to serve. That confusion forms the backbone of the film’s comedy, with the spy premise opening the door to mistaken identities, awkward situations and action sequences that may not go according to plan.

The second trailer arrives with the makers promising more confusion and madness. While the premise itself is designed for broad comedy, the real test will be whether the film can turn its central gag into a story that stays entertaining beyond the initial novelty.

Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Fresh Pairing

Sara Ali Khan plays a fellow CTS officer who works alongside Bilal without knowing the truth about his past. Her character is positioned close to the heart of the identity mix-up, making her an important part of the film’s comic setup.

The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe. Mukul Dev’s appearance carries an added emotional significance, as the late actor’s performance is among his final on-screen roles. Ayushmann remembered his co-star at the film’s earlier trailer launch.

Who Is Behind Udta Teer?

Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer marks his feature directorial debut. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the production houses that have previously collaborated on projects including Kill and The Lunchbox. Sachin-Jigar have composed the music, with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics.

The film was initially scheduled for October 9 but was postponed amid a crowded release calendar. It is now set to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

The verdict on the trailer: Udta Teer has a promising comic hook and a lead pairing that could make the confusion entertaining. The challenge is balancing the spy action with humour without stretching the memory-loss gag too far. The second trailer offers another taste of that madness, but the film itself will have to deliver the payoff.