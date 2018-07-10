In what could trigger a controversy, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday said that it is very disturbing to see Muslims being targeted in the country. The Bollywood actor made the comment during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mulk story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour after being caught in a terror plot.

The 30-year-old actress said that these people are an important part of her life as her life is run by them. The actress claimed that she decided to do the film as these people are separable to her. Adding to what Taapsee Pannu said, Mulk director Anubhav Sinha said that he is very happy that he made the movie based on such serious issue.

The movie director claimed that they are receiving very positive reactions from people. The director further made it clear that the issue is not about Hindu-Muslims, our society had such kind of clashes before as India is a diverse country.

He said, “Hindus have fought Muslims, Sikhs have fought Hindus, Shias have fought Sunnis, Brahmins have fought Thakurs. So it goes on in our country.” Mulk is directed by Anubhav Sinha and scheduled to release on 3 August 2018. The upcoming movie’s cast includes Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana. Mulk trailer was released on YouTube on July 9 and so far it has been seen by 8 million people.

