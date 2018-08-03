Mulk box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar starrer Mulk is finally in theatres. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Deepak Mukut's Mulk is expected earn 4 crore on the opening day. Made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Mulk also stars Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Vartika Singh.

Mulk box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:

10:55am:

#Mulk is Sinha’s best work till date, the cry for humanity, equality, debate on prejudice, terrorism is bitterly honest, disturbingly hard hitting & an essential piece of cinema which needs to be watched by all to echo the fact terrorism is a criminal act not a communal one 👍🏻 — VsAl (@ThisIsVsAl) August 3, 2018

#Mulk is a solid film talking about an impostant issue in the most direct & honest way. The country needs to watch it. Brilliant direction by @anubhavsinha Sir, @chintskap Sir @taapsee @ashutoshrana10 #ManojPahwaji @Neenagupta001 @PracheePaandya aap sab behad kamaal hain! 🤗🙏. pic.twitter.com/IPXL3yyBgt — Gaurav Gupta (@Gaurav_hai_bhai) August 3, 2018

Was planning to take a trip to Pakistan 🇵🇰 to watch #Mulk but realised it’s been banned. But will definitely watch the film in my #Mulk .@chintskap @mrrajatkapoor @anubhavsinha @taapsee — Mohit Corleone (@GodfatherMohit) August 3, 2018

10:00am:

At interval #Mulk looks very intense and gripping @chintskap is outstanding with his character also the direction and background sound is quite effective. — Rj Harshil (@RjHarshil) August 3, 2018

I sometimes believe that Bollywood Producers rather prefer Pakistan banning their movie. One, it helps them avoid a quicker leak and piracy and two, it helps them gain more intrigued viewership in India & worldwide through controversy & publicity of the Ban #Mulk — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) August 3, 2018

The film to see this weekend is #Mulk. It has the subtlety of a sledgehammer but it is a powerful & persuasive plea for unity w strong performances by #ManojPahwa, @taapsee & @chintskap whose stoic face constitutes its own tragedy. Applause also for Kumud Mishra, who is amazing! — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) August 3, 2018

