Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar starrer Mulk is expected to earn 5 crore at box office. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. Made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the movie also stars Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Vartika Singh. The movie that was shot on the streets of Lucknow and Benaras, Mulk is based on the life of a Muslim family who struggles and tries their level best retrieve the lost honour. Fukrey actor Richa Chadha took to her official Twitter account to praise the makers of the movie Mulk. 

Mulk box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates:

11:00am: Mulk actor Prateik Babbar and Divya Dutta thank the audience and director Anubhav Sinha for the love and support the movie has received. While Richa Chadha told her fans how proud she is of Anubav Sinha. 

10:00am: The movie has received mixed views from the audience. While some simply loved the story of Mulk, there were many who took to Twitter handle to make fun of the movie. 

09:00am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to rate the powerful performance of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Girish Johar too praised the movie. 

