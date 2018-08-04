Mulk box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk was released yesterday, August 4. The movie helmed by Anubhav Sinha also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Vartika Singh. Made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Mulk received 3 stars.

Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar starrer Mulk is expected to earn 5 crore at box office. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. Made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the movie also stars Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Vartika Singh. The movie that was shot on the streets of Lucknow and Benaras, Mulk is based on the life of a Muslim family who struggles and tries their level best retrieve the lost honour. Fukrey actor Richa Chadha took to her official Twitter account to praise the makers of the movie Mulk.

Mulk box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates:

11:00am: Mulk actor Prateik Babbar and Divya Dutta thank the audience and director Anubhav Sinha for the love and support the movie has received. While Richa Chadha told her fans how proud she is of Anubav Sinha.

@anubhavsinha I am so proud today that I know you!Bigotry has lived like an undetected disease in the central nervous system of our Mulk. Sometimes it acts up, flexes it’s arms and kills people. It’s 2018, let’s get rid of anything that holds us back as a country #Mulk — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 3, 2018

Big Thankyou @anubhavsinha for making #mulk. Thought provoking , brilliantly written and directed, it’s the most relevant film!! Nuanced performances by @chintskap @taapsee @manojpawa @rajatkapoor!! And Sinha saab, salaam for this one!! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) August 3, 2018

After the CBFC the Film critics have overwhelmed me. They are so kind and generous to #MULK

Everyone, I repeat EVERYONE, I ever wished to say good things about my films has this time more than made up for my past grievances. Thank You!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 3, 2018

Watched #Mulk i dint understand whether its made to protect or demean minority image,very confused & shoddy screenplay.Director @anubhavsinha tried to deliver a pertinent message but failed to keep every community happy.Mulk is a @chintskap show all the way.Rating- ⭐️⭐️🌟 2.5 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 3, 2018

10:00am: The movie has received mixed views from the audience. While some simply loved the story of Mulk, there were many who took to Twitter handle to make fun of the movie.

This movie name #Mulk going to create confusion in mind of some ppl. Like Sagarika ji asking Rajdeep ji to book 2 tickets to see #Mulk. But Rajdeep ji books 2 tickets to Pakistan. — Paresh Rawal fn (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) August 3, 2018

1st pic: Expectation

2nd pic: Reality

Why to watch #Mulk when film maker intention is to get a blockbuster by creating communal feud. pic.twitter.com/bcwn3i72h5 — Garima sehgal (@official_garima) August 3, 2018

83.57% of Bollywood Artists don’t think for a minute to manipulate people with fraud statistics. 77.32% of the times, they fall in their own trap. #Mulk pic.twitter.com/KnhyJ2Ggqd — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) August 3, 2018

09:00am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to rate the powerful performance of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Girish Johar too praised the movie.

One of THE BEST film of the year so far, #MULK brings out the sensitivity so strongly & hits you hard, leaving you speechless & leaves you with tears. Promotes strong secular India🇮🇳 brilliantly. LOVED IT !!!

🔥💥💕🌟👍🏻@chintskap @taapsee @anubhavsinha @mrrajatkapoor — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 2, 2018

#OneWordReview…#Mulk: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Bold, hard-hitting and topical content-driven film… Asks pertinent, difficult, uncomfortable questions… Strong drama… Power-packed dialogue… Director Anubhav Sinha gets it right… Recommended! pic.twitter.com/PhI5n4SfAH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

