Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk has managed to collect Rs 3.76 crore on the third day of its release which makes it a total of Rs 8.16 crore for the opening weekend of the film. The film was off to an extremely slow start at the box office and earned Rs 1.68 crore on the opening day of the film. Mulk is a courtroom drama which has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously directed films like Ra One, Tum Bin, among many others and focuses on how a Muslim man and his family is accused of being traitors and Taapsee Pannu is fighting his case and she tries that justice is served.

Pratiek Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

#Mulk witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 1.68 cr, Sat 2.81 cr, Sun 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 8.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Mulk is also facing tough competition from other films such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. All the three films which released on the same date have been off to poor openings at the box office.

However, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak remains stable at the box office. Critics, however, have given a thumbs up to the film and many have called Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s performance powerful. Fans said that they found the plot interesting and intriguing. Maybe a good word of mouth will help the film perform better at the box office.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vickey Kaushal in lead roles. Mulk was released on August 3 and the coming week is crucial for the film as it has not earned a great amount in the opening weekend.

