After sparking a nationwide debate on nationalism and patriotism, Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk is all set to hit the screens tomorrow on August 3. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha, Mulk will be facing a box-office clash with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan and Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan. With positive film reviews and favourable word of mouth, Mulk is expected to earn Rs 3 crore on opening day.

Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel opened up about the box office clash with TimesNow and stated that all the three films- namely, Mulk, Fanney Khan and Karwaan have got 1500 screens each. As expected, the films are expected to eat at other’s collection but Mulk can make around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore on Day 1 at the box office due to the kind of promotional campaign they have run.

Speaking about the film, Taapsee Pannu stated in a recent interview with a leading daily that true patriotism and nationalism has been presented in the film and if anyone has a problem with it then their idea is diluted and are not open-minded enough. She said that whoever has a problem with it, the problem lies within their minds.

She further added that they have not criticised any community and neither have they said that any particular community is good or bad. They have just shown the true picture and left it to the audience to decide to make the choice. Scheduled to hit the screens this weekend, Mulk also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

