The new motion poster of Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. Th film has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra One and is backed by Deepak Mukut. It is slated to release on August 3 this year.

The new motion-poster of ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Mulk has been released by the makers of the film and shared on social media site Twitter by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday. The motion poster introduces Prateik Babbar, who is playing the role of a misguided youth in Mulk. The film, which stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, also features Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in key roles. The motion poster shows Prateik Babbar, who plays Shahid Mohammed in the film. In the motion poster, Prateik Babbar is seen holding a gun and there is a sense of fear on his face. If we go by the motion poster, then Prateik will be playing the role of a young boy who has been manipulated and misguided in the name of religion.

Mulk is a courtroom drama in which Rishi Kapoor is accused of being a traitor and Taapsee Pannu is the defence lawyer who is fighting for him and believes in justice. The teaser of the film generated a lot of curiosity among viewers and Rishi Kapoor’s intense acting, Taapsee Pannu’s powerful dialogues and the captivating narration is what makes this film stand out from the usual masala entertainers.

Prateik Babbar… The misguided youth in #Mulk… Costars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta… Directed by Anubhav Sinha… 3 Aug 2018 release… Motion poster featuring Prateik: pic.twitter.com/k9wkI0e68g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

The film has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Ra One and is backed by Deepak Mukut. It is slated to release on August 3 this year.

It will be the first time when Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu will be sharing the screen space. Besides Mulk, Taapsee will also be seen in Soorma, a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh, which stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and also features Angad Bedi in a supporting role. The film is slated to release on July 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More