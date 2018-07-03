The makers of Taapsee Pannu-Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk have released the new poster of the film which features Ashutosh Rana as the public prosecutor. Rana plays Santosh Anand in the film who will be fighting the case against Rishi Kapoor in the film. The film stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to social media site Twitter to share the all-new poster of her upcoming film Mulk. In the motion poster, the makers of the film introduce Ashutosh Rana as the public prosecutor. Rana plays Santosh Anand in the film who will be fighting the case against Rishi Kapoor in the film. While Taapsee Pannu is the defence lawyer who will be fighting for Rishi Kapoor, Rana will be fighting against him and looks like both Taapsee and Ashutosh Rana will have a tough fight in this courtroom drama which revolves around how Rishi Kapoor is accused of being a traitor because of which not only him but his family also has to suffer.

The film talks about the sensitive issue of communal politics and how people suffer because of their religion. The film stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles and is helmed by ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. Mulk, which is slated to release on August 3 has been backed by Deepak Mukut.

Mulk also features Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in key roles. The film is being presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. It marks Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu’s first film together and if we go by the teaser, looks like both Rishi and Taapsee have delivered powerful performances.

The teaser of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and the captivating narration, powerful dialogues and acting of the entire cast is already being appreciated. The film will release on August 3 this year.

Ashutosh Rana, who is known as one of te most convincing Bollywood actors, was last seen in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Brothers, will also be seen in Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak which is slate to release this year.

