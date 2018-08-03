Mulk movie review, celeb and audience reactions LIVE updates: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu starrer is in theatres now! Anubhav Sinha directorial Mulk is based on the struggle Muslim families face. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to praise the performance of Mulk team.

Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk is finally in theatres! Made under the banners of Banaras MediaWorks and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Mulk is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. Based on a Muslim family struggling to get back their honour in the society, Mulk stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Prachee Shah Pandya and Vartika Singh. Shot on the streets of Benaras and Lucknow, Mulk is expected to 5 crore on the opening day of the movie release. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to praise the stars and makers of the movie.

07:00am: Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to let fans know about the fantastic performance of Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in Mulk.

'To be fair, @anubhavsinha and co-producer Deepak Mukut, deserve praise for their courage to try something like #Mulk in times like these. The film is not bad, nor is it completely un-entertaining. Sinha also succeeds in making his point.' @joyjeetdas #Mulkreview Watch 4 message — Anusha (@ac_sekharan) August 3, 2018

I loved the movie. Great performance by @taapsee & @chintskap ; and wonderful subject told at the right time!! #mulk — Mohamed Rasiq (@MohamedRasiq) August 3, 2018

Watched amazing hard hitting movie #Mulk tonight. Bravo performances from the lead actors. — Asim (@asim_a_k) August 2, 2018

#Mulk stands on powerful writing + splendid performances… Rishi Kapoor is in terrific form… Taapsee is fantastic… Supporting cast adds strength… Manoj Pahwa, Ashutosh Rana, Rajat Kapoor, Kumud Mishra, Prateik Babbar and Prachee Shah Paandya, each actor excels. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

06:30am: Calling the movie Solid, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop him from praising the Mulk team that focuses on issues in the direct and honest way.

Why #Mulk works is because of coexistence of people who have given for a better motive, a better movie. Why MULK should work is because that’s the answer we want and need. A pure, righteous desire to Coexist !!! Well done @anubhavsinha #ImNotaCritic — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) August 2, 2018

#Mulk is a solid film talking about an impostant issue in the most direct & honest way. The country needs to watch it. Brilliant direction by @anubhavsinha Sir, @chintskap Sir @taapsee @ashutoshrana10 #ManojPahwaji @Neenagupta001 @PracheePaandya aap sab behad kamaal hain! 🤗🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) August 2, 2018

06:00am: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor starrer finally hits the theatres today, August 3.

Mann toh hai bolu… aa gaya Friday ab #Mulk hua tumhaara but bolungi ki chalo banaayein yeh #Mulk humaara 🙂 see u in theatres now. Waiting for your response 🙂

Love … and only Love,

Aarti Mohammed — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 2, 2018

