Mulk movie review: Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar will hit the screens on August 3. Set in Benaras and Lucknow, Mulk has recieved fairly positive reviews from the film critics and promises to be a jolting reminder of the harsh socio-political reality.

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk is all set to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow on August 3. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk revolves around a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour and addresses Islamophobia that exists in Modern India. Primarily shot in Benaras and Lucknow, Mulk promises to be an intriguing watch that will compel you to hit the screens as it addresses some hard hitting and burning issues and argue that terrorism has no religion.

In his review, Film critic and Trade analyst Subhash K Jha wrote on his Twitter account that Mulk is the Garam Hawa of our times. Along with being a jolting reminder of a harsh socio-political reality, Mulk is also a gripping riveting drama that draws passionately from newspaper headlines.

Lasyapriya Sundaram in her review for TOI gave Mulk 3.5 stars and wrote that the film throws light on how people fall prey to political agendas that tend to divide the country into ‘us’ and ‘them’. In its dialogue-heavy narrative, the film reiterates that Terrorism has no religion. With the totality of the film far from subtle, the perspectives are presented in a manner that is jarring and overbearing.

On the day of release, Mulk will face a box office clash with Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salman-starrer Karwaan and Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan.

