Mulk actor Taapsee Pannu after watching the film with co-star Rishi Kapoor shared an emotional picture with a poignant caption on Twitter on Sunday, July 29. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is a story of a Muslim family who is seeking its lost honour and is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 3rd.

As bold actor Taapsee Pannu is all set for the release of her forthcoming film Mulk with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee shared a poignant post on Twitter after watching the film with the veteran actor, saying, “Just saw THE Film. OUR Film. Proud of it! And we just repeated this shot. But not as MURAD ALI MOHAMMED AND AARTI MOHAMMED but as @chintskap and yours Truly 🙂 #ProudIndian.”

Just saw THE Film. OUR Film. Proud of it! And we just repeated this shot. But not as MURAD ALI MOHAMMED AND AARTI MOHAMMED but as @chintskap and yours Truly 🙂 #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/uDw93H5CyB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 28, 2018

Other than this, Taapsee was seen Chasme Badoor in 2013, which was her Bollywood debut, received a very cynical response in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Pink in 2016, which she was accompanied by superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently the actor hogged headlines for responding to trolls on social media when she uploaded a couple of photos in a bikini. Meanwhile, many actors were trolled on social media. Earlier, Dangal actor Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was slammed by social media users.

It was when she posted a picture on her Instagram account in a black monokini on the beach of Maldives. She was trolled for ‘dressing inappropriately’ in the holy month of Ramadan.

