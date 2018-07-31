After reports of an interim stay on the release of Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's Mulk, director Anubhav Sinha has said that no such order has been issued upon them and the film will release as scheduled on August 3.

Mulk director, Anubhav Sinha, has come out to clarify that the film will release as per schedule on August 3, after reports of a stay order issued by a sessions court in Mumbai on the film’s release started circulated on social media and WhatsApp groups. Sinha called all such reports as rumours and said that no order has been served to them.

“No such order has been served upon us. If someone has mischievously misled the court and if the court has really passed such an order we hall move in a petition to vacate the same ASAP,” read the tweet posted by Anubhav Sinha.

The trailer of Mulk is receiving a mixed response on social media with many users praising Sinha for talking about a sensitive issue with care, while others have trolled saying he was trying to create Hindu-Muslim divide through the film.

Mulk is the story of a Muslim family (the patriarch of which is played by Rishi Kapoor), branded traitors, after one of their members is killed in a terrorist encounter. Taapsee Pannu plays the defense lawyer, who wants to establish that the family is being targeted because of their religion.

The film has a good intent, it is not a political film in anyway. It is a very social film, about everyone. I knew I wasn’t going to take a political side, I wanted to take a human side which can’t be wrong or controversial,” Anubhav Sinha was quoted as saying by PTI.

Speaking about the film, Taapsee Pannu said that she wants to express her opinion through films. “Conflict started when we all grew up seeing certain hatred is also growing, that we read in the newspaper, see among few groups of people. Of course, such issues should be addressed and as an actress, all I can do is use cinema as a medium to express my opinion,” actress was quoted as saying by IANS.

