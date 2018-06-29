The teaser of Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Mulk has finally been unveiled. The much-anticipated film has been helmed by Ra One director Anubhav Sinha and has been backed by Deepak Mukut. The film talks about how innocent people are trapped and accused of being traitors because of communal politics and suffer because of their religion.

The much-awaited teaser of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Pink fame Taapsee Pannu has finally been released on June 29. The intense trailer shows how Rishi Kapoor and his family are accused of being traitors and are humiliated on several grounds. Taapsee Pannu is Rishi Kapoor’s defence lawyer and is fighting so that Rishi Kapoor gets justice. This powerful courtroom drama has a lot of intensity and the narration is extremely captivating and will keep you on the edge of your seats. Mulk teaser also delivers some power packed dialogues which make the teaser even more interesting.

Rishi Kapoor is known for his exceptional talent and fine acting skills and Taapsee, on the other hand, has previously impressed us with her powerful acting in Pink, which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters. The teaser has raised the curiosity for the trailer even more and fans have been praising Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu for their terrific performance.

Mulk is slated to hit the big screen on August 3 and the trailer will be released soon. It is the first time when Taapsee will be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in this courtroom drama. Besides Mulk, Taapsee will also be seen in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Soorma which is a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh’s inspirational journey. Taapsee will also be seen in Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyan which will hit the silver screen next year.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in comedy drama 102 Not Out along with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Mulk is slated for an August 3 release.

