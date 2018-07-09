The trailer of Anubhav Sinha's Mulk is out on the official Twitter handle of Taapsee Pannu. The trailer talks about the struggle and problems Muslim families face because of their religion. The movie stars legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and other Bollywood stars like Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Indraneil Sengupta.

Mulk trailer starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Indraneil Sengupta has released on YouTube. Anubhav Sinha's directorial which is produced by Deepak Mukut will hit the theatres on August 3, 2018. Based on the real event, Taapsee Pannu will be essaying the role of a lawyer. The female lead of Mulk, Taapsee Pannu took to her official Twitter account to share the official trailer of Mulk. The Arjun Patiala actor wrote, "Here it is…… Kya yeh Mulk aapka Mulk hai???"

Here it is……

Kya yeh Mulk aapka Mulk hai???https://t.co/xJPrcPuxjs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 9, 2018

The movie is based on real life events. Starting with a blast, the Mulk trailer has Prateik Babbar as the suspect of the horrific act. Rishi being the head of Babbar family tries to convince Prateik to not go on the wrong path but Babbar tells him that he won’t come back. “Mai wapas nahi aa sakta. Mai ladai pe nikla hun majhab ki.” Taapsee Pannu, who has collaborated with Rishi Kapoor for the first time will be seen playing the role of Rishi Kapoor’s lawyer who has been disowned by his own family and country.

The trailer that talks about the struggle and problems faced by Muslim families because of their religion. Trying to prove their loyalty towards the country, the trailer is all about religion and patriotism. The trailer ends with an emotional dialogue of Rishi Kapoor saying, “Ye ghar mera bhi utna hi hai jitna aapka hai. Aur agar aap meri daadhi aur Osama Bin Laden ki daadhi mein fark nahi kar sakte to bhi mujhe haq hai meri sunnat nibhaane ka!”

