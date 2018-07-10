Taapsee Pannu is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming movie Mulk. Anubhav Sinha's directorial Mulk will star legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Taapsee Pannu during the Mulk trailer launch told the media how disturbed she is. Her reason for being disturbed is what made her do the patriotic movie Mulk that will hit the theatres August 3, 2018. Here's the reason why Soorma star Taapsee Pannu is disturbed.

Soorma star Taapsee Pannu is all set to entertain her fans with the upcoming movie Mulk starring legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Pannu will be seen playing the role of a lawyer. Talking to the journalist during the Mulk trailer launch, Taapsee said its disturbing how a particular religion is targeted like that. As per reports in IANS, the actor known for her powerhouse performance in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Pink was noted saying that it is disturbing to see what all the Muslims face as her life is being managed by Muslims. Her manager, Her driver, Her housemaid…are all Muslims and they are an inseparable part of her life.

This is one of the reasons why she chose to do Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Mulk. She further added that if somebody has to stand up to address the issue, then she would love to take the responsibility. “Doing this movie was a way of venting out how disturbed I felt because of how Muslims are treated.”

Talking about the message her movie is trying to spread, Taapsee feels that she has given her best to the film. She concluded by saying that this is not the government’s matter to address, it is ours. The Mulk team is trying to express in the film. She has done the role with all her heart. Therefore, the Bollywood diva hopes when the film releases on August 3, this year, the audience watches the film to understand how people who are targeted feel about this issue.

Kya yeh Mulk aapka Mulk hai???https://t.co/xJPrcPuxjs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 9, 2018

Powerpack Mulk trailer was released on Monday, July 9 on YouTube. The movie stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vartika Singh, Ashrut Jain and Indraneil Sengupta. The trailer talks about the struggle and problems faced by Muslim families because of their religion.

