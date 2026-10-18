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Home > Entertainment News > Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured

Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after 3 shots were reportedly fired at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu while he was returning home after playing football. Three people were injured in the incident.

Tiger Shroff (Pc: Instagram)
Tiger Shroff (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-18 20:43 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff was reportedly targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area, leaving his driver and an auto-rickshaw driver injured. According to reports, three men arrived on a motorcycle near the Pushpa Park area and suddenly opened fire at the actor’s vehicle without any apparent argument.

The injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment following the attack. Mumbai Police said Tiger Shroff was safe and had not sustained any bullet injuries. The police are searching for the attackers, and further details about the incident are awaited. The motive behind the firing is still not clear.

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3 Shots Fired, Actor Safe

According to India Today reports, three shots were fired at the actor’s BMW, resulting in injuries to his driver and an auto-rickshaw driver. His driver has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

However, his father Jackie Shroff’s team has confirmed to the publication that the actor was safe. In its statement, the team said, “Tiger is okay.”

Video of the Incident Goes Viral

A video is going viral on the internet where gunshots can be heard near Tiger’s BMW car. 

Lawrence Bishnoi-Aide Took Responsibility

As per reports, overseas-based gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post. These gangsters are reportedly part of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. However, these claims can not be verified independently. 
 
Soon after the incident, the Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar talked with Shroff’s family. Further investigation is currently going on.
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Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured
Tags: Actor Shooting NewsBollywood Breakingentertainment newshome-hero-pos-1Juhu Crime NewsMumbai Breaking NewsMumbai crimeTiger Shroff News

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Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured

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Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured
Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured
Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured
Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured
Multiple Shots Fired at Tiger Shroff’s Car When He Was Returning Home After Playing Football, Actor Safe, 3 Injured

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