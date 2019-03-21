Television Producer Ekta Kapoor filed a complaint against a cab driver who used to stalk her for getting himself a job into her film. However, Police has caught the Stalker and trying out finding details regarding his activities. Ekta Kapoor is the Chairperson of Balaji Telefilms and her stardom beholds the attention of the commoners.

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor recently filed a complaint against a cab driver. A 32-year-old driver was arrested on Monday, for allegedly stalking Ekta Kapoor for a couple of months now. The police got some instances of him stalking the TV Producer at her gym, temple and many other places. Reportedly, the alleged person named as Sudhir Rajendar Singh, who wants to get himself recruited by Ekta Kapoor at her firm. According to Ekta, she tried ignoring him but the stubborn driver kept following her across the city.

An FIR has been filed at Amboli Police Station against the stalker, who tried approaching the Producer in the Juhu temple. Previously, the cab driver has been warned by Kapoor’s bodyguards outside the gym, but instead giving several warnings he kept stalking her. After which, the Police used technical surveillance to track him down to Veera Desai Road. This is not the first time the Producer faced such incidents, a couple of months back she been robbed off Rs.60,000/-from her home.

Ekta Kapoor is the chairwoman of Balaji Telefilms an Indian television producer, film producer, and director. She is the queen of the Television world delivering serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Jodha Akbar the Producer made a benchmark in the world of Television. Ekta Kapoor ventured many Bollywood movies like Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Shor in the City.

Balaji CEO Ekta Kapoor started her career aged 15, interning with ad and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath, then she has shown her versatility in the world of Entertainment as a producer. She has also launched her fashion series with EK Label. In recent times she has been named Content Czarina. Kapoor has also launched 40 web TV series online through her digital app ALTBalaji. Besides this being a perfect example of Women Empowerment she helped many actors in their career launch into the Television world.

