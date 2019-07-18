Ex-Big Boss contestant, Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police after he shared a Tik Tok video on social media spreading communal hatred. An FIR has been made against him for disrespecting the authority and supporting Tik Tok users who made videos related to Tabrez Ansari's lynching case.

Former Big Boss contestant and TV actor Ajaz Khan was recently arrested by Mumbai police for posting a controversial video on Tik Tok. According to reports, the nature of the Tik Tok video was communal. Ajaz has always been into controversies and has been seen ranting on social media on different issues. Last year he was in news for possessing illegal drugs.

The Tik Tok video contained communal hatred against a section of the society. It was made in regard to Tabrez Ansari’s lynching. Mumbai police filed an FIR against him and later arrested him for posting such content. In the video, made my Ajaz he is mocking the Mumbai Police by using movie dialogues. He is trolling the authority for arresting Tik Tok users who were prompting violence by their videos. Reports say that he will soon be summoned by the court regarding this offence.

Last year, Ajaz got arrested from a hotel for consuming drugs by Anti-Narcotics cell. They found banned narcotic substance, eight ecstasy tablets with him. However, later he got bail from Bombay High Court regarding the same. He was also arrested in 2016 for sending obscene pictures and texts to a hairstylist.

On the work front, Ajaz gained fame after he participated in Big Boss season 7. He was last seen in Box Cricket League, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

