Mumbai Police Heightens Security After 'Bomb at Ambani's Wedding' Post on X

Mumbai Police is working to identify an X (formerly Twitter) user who made a suspicious post about a bomb at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The post prompted a significant security response despite being deemed a hoax.

A senior police officer informed HT that while the post was considered a hoax, the police did not take any chances. Security was intensified around the wedding venue at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex following an alert from a concerned netizen.

Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a lavish ceremony on Friday. The suspicious post on X by user @FFSFIR read, “A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani’s wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

While no FIR has been registered, the Mumbai Police is actively investigating the identity and motive behind the post made on July 13. Despite the assessment that the post was a hoax, security measures at the wedding venue and surrounding area were thoroughly enhanced to prevent any potential incidents during the wedding and subsequent receptions, which concluded on Sunday.

The alert about the tweet was received by the police on Saturday night. The wedding reception was attended by numerous dignitaries from around the world.

In a related incident, Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for gatecrashing a wedding without an invitation. Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, a YouTuber, and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, who identified himself as a businessman, were apprehended after entering the venue through different gates. They were noticed for their suspicious behavior and subsequently taken to the police station. Both were booked and released after legal formalities.