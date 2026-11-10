Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Bollywood film stars have been warned against visiting crowded places by the Mumbai police authorities following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. The advisories come at a time when there are renewed fears regarding the safety and security of film stars after the recent firing incident in which Tiger Shroff was involved.

According to reports quoted by a senior official in Mumbai police, the film stars have been advised to take extra precautions while coming out in public and avoid any situation where they can get surrounded by large crowds. This is because it has emerged through the probe conducted in the firing incident of October 18 involving Tiger that several film celebrities’ houses had been reconnoitered. These warnings for film stars follow in the wake of some threats associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, it must be taken as a precautionary step and not an indication of imminent attack on all the film stars.

Why Have Mumbai Police Asked Bollywood Stars To Avoid Crowds?

This new threat on the life of Tiger Shroff surfaced in the form of an incident on October 18 where three persons on motorcycles fired at his vehicle while he was exiting from Juhu area of Mumbai. Fortunately, Tiger Shroff was not injured in this attack. It was found that the accused had carried out research on the routine of the actor and had performed reconnaissance work prior to the attack. This research on the life of Tiger Shroff does not confine to him alone, but also includes other celebrities of Bollywood.

As reported by sources in Mumbai Crime Branch, other celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were some of those whose residences had been visited by the accused. There was an attempt to gauge the security measures that had been put up around these houses. It is evident from the investigation that the intention of the accused was to target those celebrities who did not have strong security arrangements.

How Did Social Media Reels Become A Security Concern?

One of the more concerning details to emerge from the investigation relates to the alleged use of social media content to gather information about Tiger Shroff. According to reports citing investigators, fan-shared reels and videos helped the accused understand aspects of the actor’s movements and security arrangements. The content reportedly indicated that Tiger did not have police protection during certain outings.

Investigators have also reportedly examined how information about the actor’s regular football visits was obtained. The accused were suspected of knowing that he visited a ground in Juhu on Sundays. The case has brought attention to how seemingly harmless social media posts, including videos recorded by fans, can reveal details about a celebrity’s routine, location and security arrangements.

What Is The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Alleged Connection?

The case even got more attention when a post on social media which is said to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took the credit for this attack. The police are investigating the link between the gang and the accused person. Many celebrities of the Bollywood industry have received threats from this gang, with Salman Khan being one of them. Nevertheless, claims made over social media accounts or by people who pretend to be part of the gang must not be taken seriously.

In connection with the Tiger Shroff incident, there is another wider inquiry that involves the monitoring of various celebrities’ homes by the police.

The new advisory has been made on account of the security threats posed by this. Actors need to take extra measures while appearing in public places, especially those that are very crowded.

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