LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Mumbai Police has advised prominent Bollywood actors to avoid crowded places, large gatherings and public interactions with fans following the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. The warning comes amid an investigation into the alleged surveillance of several celebrity residences.

Tiger Shroff Injured In Juhu Firing (Image: X/ @ANI)
Tiger Shroff Injured In Juhu Firing (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 17:55 IST

Bollywood film stars have been warned against visiting crowded places by the Mumbai police authorities following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. The advisories come at a time when there are renewed fears regarding the safety and security of film stars after the recent firing incident in which Tiger Shroff was involved.

According to reports quoted by a senior official in Mumbai police, the film stars have been advised to take extra precautions while coming out in public and avoid any situation where they can get surrounded by large crowds. This is because it has emerged through the probe conducted in the firing incident of October 18 involving Tiger that several film celebrities’ houses had been reconnoitered. These warnings for film stars follow in the wake of some threats associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, it must be taken as a precautionary step and not an indication of imminent attack on all the film stars.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Have Mumbai Police Asked Bollywood Stars To Avoid Crowds?

This new threat on the life of Tiger Shroff surfaced in the form of an incident on October 18 where three persons on motorcycles fired at his vehicle while he was exiting from Juhu area of Mumbai. Fortunately, Tiger Shroff was not injured in this attack. It was found that the accused had carried out research on the routine of the actor and had performed reconnaissance work prior to the attack. This research on the life of Tiger Shroff does not confine to him alone, but also includes other celebrities of Bollywood.

As reported by sources in Mumbai Crime Branch, other celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were some of those whose residences had been visited by the accused. There was an attempt to gauge the security measures that had been put up around these houses. It is evident from the investigation that the intention of the accused was to target those celebrities who did not have strong security arrangements.

How Did Social Media Reels Become A Security Concern?

One of the more concerning details to emerge from the investigation relates to the alleged use of social media content to gather information about Tiger Shroff. According to reports citing investigators, fan-shared reels and videos helped the accused understand aspects of the actor’s movements and security arrangements. The content reportedly indicated that Tiger did not have police protection during certain outings.

Investigators have also reportedly examined how information about the actor’s regular football visits was obtained. The accused were suspected of knowing that he visited a ground in Juhu on Sundays. The case has brought attention to how seemingly harmless social media posts, including videos recorded by fans, can reveal details about a celebrity’s routine, location and security arrangements.

What Is The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Alleged Connection?

The case even got more attention when a post on social media which is said to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took the credit for this attack. The police are investigating the link between the gang and the accused person. Many celebrities of the Bollywood industry have received threats from this gang, with Salman Khan being one of them. Nevertheless, claims made over social media accounts or by people who pretend to be part of the gang must not be taken seriously.

In connection with the Tiger Shroff incident, there is another wider inquiry that involves the monitoring of various celebrities’ homes by the police.

The new advisory has been made on account of the security threats posed by this. Actors need to take extra measures while appearing in public places, especially those that are very crowded.

ALSO READ: ‘We Imagined Him Watching Our Boys Grow Up’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Mourn Guard Who Died In Building Fire

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds
Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywood newslawrence bishnoimumbai policesalman khantiger shroff

RELATED News

Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Watch Video: ‘Definitely Not In Our Bed…’ Sidharth Malhotra’s Cheeky Remark As Pregnant Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump On Koffee With Karan 9

Pawan Kalyan’s 3 Marriages And 2 Divorces: From An Arranged Wedding With Nandini To Separation From Anna Konidala — His Relationship Timeline Explained

LATEST NEWS

Caught on Cam: Family Members Cry For Help As Toll Employees Attack Them With Iron Barrier At Gurugram Plaza, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Caught On Cam: Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Guide Into Sea As Others Watch, Then Defends The Act As A Joke, Here’s What Happened

Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Chowpatty Denied: Bombay High Court Cites Public Order, Health Concerns

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds
Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds
Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds
Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds
Mumbai Police Issues Security Alert For Bollywood Stars After Tiger Shroff Firing; Why Actors Have Been Asked To Avoid Crowds

QUICK LINKS