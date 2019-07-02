Mumbai rains: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a humorous post on social media, showing the current circumstances after massive rains in Mumbai. The post will definitely make you laugh.

We are all aware of the conditions in Mumbai after heavy rains, people are stuck in waterlogged areas as roads are filled with water and the Indian Navy, Fire and health department has deployed teams to help and rescue people.

Today, he took to his twitter account to share an absolutely funny post with a caption T 3 Jalsa Hote Hue. The actor shared a meme from his movie The Great Gambler, featuring Zeenat Amaan along with him in a popular song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, where they are sitting on a boat and he’s asking the boatman to take him to Goregaon, ‘Bhaiya Goregaon Lena’.

T 3… Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. The film is set to release in December this year.

He has also started shooting for his next film Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sarkar, where he is playing the role of an old Muslim man, co-starring Article 15 film actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie is set in Lucknow and will be released in April 2020.

