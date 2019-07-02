Mumbai rains: Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna, Esha Gupta, and Sunny Leone have recently tweeted about incessant rainfalls that have been hitting the city for the past five days.

Mumbai rains: It has been raining in Mumbai for the past five days and the Mumbaikars’ love for monsoon has now turned into a struggle to battle their familiar woes. So far, over 50 people have lost their lives after a heavy downpour hit the city. The Maharashtra government had to announce a public holiday on July 2 after the Indian Meteorological Department predicted incessant heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls to happen in the day.

Over 54 flights were cancelled by trains ran late due to waterlogging caused by the rains. Ever since the rain lashed out at the city, people in Mumbai started tweeting about what all has been happening in the city. From people stranded in traffic jams to waterlogging due to heavy rains, the hashtag #Mumbairains has been trending on Twitter.

Among others, several Bollywood stars shared their woes on Twitter with fans. Mrs Funny Bones aka Twinkle Khanna revealed that Akshay and she had to return back to home after the flight they were about to board was cancelled due to heavy rains. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen querying about the availability of airport on Twitter while Kriti Sanon was stuck at Ahmedabad airport due to flight diversion.

Reports said that Varun Dhawan had to drive in his half-submerged car to shoot for Street Dancer 3D. While actors like Sunny Leone, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were seen enjoying the weather.

The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 2, 2019

So when there is no answer as to why Mumbai is getting major water logging, suddenly authorities blame “climate change”, otherwise call it “created by MNCs”.. corruption level 101 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 2, 2019

Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

