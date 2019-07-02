Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Rains has almost devastated the city. Water-logging, overflowing waters in the streets resulted not only in mess for the city's authorities but has also made daily life miserable. Go by the present conditions in the city, it seems no less than a disorderly condition.

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Rains has almost devastated the city. Water-logging, overflowing waters in the streets resulted not only in mess for the city’s authorities but has also made daily life miserable. Go by the present conditions in the city, it seems no less than a disorderly condition. It has added even more complications for the celebrities for whom non-cluttered roads is a smooth sail from their destination till reaching the point. This is all visible in Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s latest tweet. She took to Twitter to ask the situation at International Mumbai airport before heading to London.

She posted in a tweet asking whether the airport was opened or not. She also tagged BMC, Mumbai Police and BOM airport.

To this Mumbai airport, according to the information received from Airport Manager, flights are landing and departing from the airport depending upon weather condition and were mostly delayed. Then informed the actor before starting for the airport. Due to waterlogging, travel time may take longer than usual.

Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

To which, Sonam Kapoor thanked Mumbai Police for providing her information.

Various videos are surfacing on the social media where Mumbai rains have demolished certain parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor reached 20 million followers on Instagram. The actor posted a thank you note.

Thank you so much to all 20 Million of you, you fill my heart with so much love. Thank you Tribe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ADkTueoXEm — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 2, 2019

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aesa Laga along with Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor. Previous to this, she had appeared in a movie titled Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker.

