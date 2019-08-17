The first poster of the film Mumbai Saga has been unveiled now by the makers. The film starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amol Gupte, and Sameer Soni is announced to be released on June 19, 2020.

The first poster of Sanjay Gupta's next gangster drama Mumbai Saga is out. The film already created a lot of buzzes all around ever since its inception and now when the first poster of the film has been released, it has created curiosity among fans, but a sad thing is that fans have to wait for almost a year to watch the movie as it is declared to release on June 19, 2020.

The film will be a gangster drama with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Amol Gupte in it.

The first poster of Mumbai Saga features the guns mounted over some sinking ships and the smoke coming out of them, that can definitely give you the vibes that the movie is going to be full of action sequences. The makers will release more posters soon which will boost your eagerness to watch the film.

After giving a powerful performance in Batla House, John Abraham is all set to entertain his fans with a gangster drama which will include a lot of action scenes, thriller, and suspense. While Emraan Hashmi is currently busy in his upcoming supernatural thriller film Ezra.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. It will be amazing to see these actors in different roles in the upcoming action thriller.

