Mumbai Saga: Director Sanjay Gupta who had drawn thriller films like Kaabil, Shoot Out At Wadala is all set for his upcoming action-drama featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for four months in the Mumbai city, the shooting will start tomorrow that is August 27.

The actors like Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham have been seen in such thriller films on a good note and this combo will be an interesting part for the audience. John Abraham film Batla House released a few weeks back and scoring good on the boards, that increase the expectations from the actor.

The film is going to be 90’s thriller drama, the story will revolve around the gangster and police officer, the plot sounds similar to Shoot Out At Wadala but it will be interesting to see that how the same director will bring the change in the concept. The film will also depict how the mills of the city were shut to develop routes for malls and complexes and how this Mumbai city changed its landscape.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham, the filmmakers took good star cast including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupta, Pratiek Babbar, Gulshan Grover and the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. The film will slay on theatres next year on June 19, 2020.

Emraan Hashmi is known for his gangster style and also for his phenomenal performances in the films like Humari Adhuri Kahani alongside Vidya Balan, Jism, Jism 2, Murder and sequels of Murder, Jannat, Why Cheat India, Raaz 3, Zeher, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar, Shanghai and Badtameez Dil. The actor will be next seen in Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth Kapoor, Kirti Kharbanda. Annu Kapoor, and many more. The actor will also be seen in Netflix originals Bard Of Blood.

