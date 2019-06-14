Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Emraan Hashmi among many others have come on-board for Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film Mumbai Saga. The film will go on floors next month and hit the silver screens in 2020.

Mumbai Saga: After the success of his previous releases like Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham has announced his next film titled Mumbai Saga. Helmed by Kaante, Musafir and Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars actors like Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte.

To announce the film, the makers of the film have released several stills in which the men of Mumbai Saga can be seen dressed in all-black attire. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update on his official Twitter account and revealed that the film is slated to go on floors next month. Interestingly, Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has completed 25 years in the Indian Film Industry.

Speaking about the film, Sanjay Gupta promised it to be his most ambitious film. He said that he had to give his audiences something bigger and better after 25 years and 17 films. Expressing his gratitude to T Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, he added that Mumbai Saga is one film that needs to be told on the big screen.

IT'S OFFICIAL… John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in #MumbaiSaga… The gangster drama is set in the 1980s and 1990s… Costars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte… Directed by Sanjay Gupta… contd in next tweet… pic.twitter.com/u1UENcWxf6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2019

Furthermore, Bhushan Kumar said that the film is their first in the gangster drama genre. Inspired by true events, the film has larger than life characters who will bring a lot to the table. Along with Mumbai Saga, John Abraham will also be seen in the film Batla House. Sunil Shetty will be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar while Jackie Shroff, who was recently seen in Bharat, will be next seen in Saaho and Prasthanam.

