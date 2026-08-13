Munawar Faruqui Eliminated From The Traitors Season 2, Calls Contestants ‘Insecure’: ‘They Are All Scared’

Munawar Faruqui’s stint on The Traitors Season 2 has come to a surprisingly early end. The comedian was among the first contestants to be eliminated after the opening episodes of Karan Johar’s reality series dropped on Prime Video on Thursday. The eviction came during the first Circle of Shaq, where several contestants voted for Munawar, suspecting that he could be a Traitor. The decision clearly caught him off guard. While he admitted that he had anticipated being targeted, Munawar was visibly emotional as he addressed the contestants following his elimination.

Why Was Munawar Faruqui Eliminated From The Traitors 2?

As he stood at the centre of the Circle of Shaq, Munawar said he was not surprised by the outcome, but suggested that being singled out was nothing new for him. He then accused the contestants of being “insecure” about him, pointing out the contrast between their behaviour towards him before the vote and their decision to write his name down.

“You were coming up to me, becoming my friend and listening to me. But here, you are writing my name,” he said. When asked to reveal whether he was actually a Traitor or an Innocent, Munawar became emotional and maintained that he was playing the game as an Innocent.

Episode dekh kar ek baat clear thi — sabka focus Traitors ko dhoondhna nahi, Munawar ko eliminate karna tha 💔 “They’re such an insecure bunch of people” Innocent hone ke bawajood sabne milkar usse game se out kar diya 💔#MunawarFaruqui #MKJW pic.twitter.com/EfmPBXGroV — monu💖 (@bashar_moh7852) August 12, 2026

Even removing munawar was a smart play by #AbhishekMalhan, making a group on second day to do a “surgical strike” isn’t easy, it would have backfired completely If not him, I am sure Munawar would have convinced others to remove Fukra early🙃🙃 — Black Widow (@Marvel_BWidow) August 13, 2026

Even removing munawar was a smart play by #AbhishekMalhan, making a group on second day to do a “surgical strike” isn’t easy, it would have backfired completely If not him, I am sure Munawar would have convinced others to remove Fukra early🙃🙃 — Black Widow (@Marvel_BWidow) August 13, 2026

guys, you stopped Munawar from showing fake love angle with girl 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ux2zu6pd5W — Aʙʜᴀʏ★ (@ABHaYThakur_AS1) August 13, 2026

Munawar Calls The Traitors 2 Contestants ‘Insecure’

Munawar did not hold back after the vote. Frustrated by his early exit, he called the group an “insecure bunch of people” and suggested that they were afraid of what he could bring to the game. His reaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the opening episodes, with viewers debating whether the contestants made the right strategic call by removing a high-profile player so early.

The reaction online has been mixed, with some viewers agreeing that Munawar was targeted because of his reputation as a strong reality-show player, while others felt he appeared too confident and therefore made himself an obvious early target.

The Traitors Season 2: Four Contestants Already Out

The second season premiered on August 13, 2026, with 21 contestants entering the game. The first three episodes have already delivered multiple exits, with Dalip Tahil, Karan Singh Magic, Munawar Faruqui and Harman Singha among those eliminated. Harman’s exit also came with a major twist when he was exposed as a Traitor. Unlike a conventional reality show, The Traitors revolves around deception, alliances and psychological gameplay. The Innocents must identify the hidden Traitors before they are eliminated, making every vote a potential turning point.

With new episodes arriving every Thursday, Munawar’s early exit has already established one thing about Season 2: no big name is safe.