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Home > Entertainment News > Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’

Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’

Munawar Faruqui’s early exit from The Traitors Season 2 may have shocked viewers, but the comedian now believes his reputation as a strong reality-show player made him an easy target. Looking back at his eviction, he admits it hurt, but says he has moved on.

Munawar Faruqui (Photo:X)
Munawar Faruqui (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 15:55 IST

Munawar Faruqui entered The Traitors Season 2 with a reputation few contestants could match. After winning Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, the comedian was expected to be one of the show’s more formidable players. Instead, his journey ended almost immediately. Munawar was eliminated in the first Circle of Shaq, leaving viewers wondering why one of the season’s biggest names was sent home so early. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Munawar has now offered his explanation: he believes the contestants saw him as too strong to keep around.

Why Was Munawar Faruqui Eliminated From The Traitors 2?

Munawar said the outcome particularly upset him because, according to his understanding, the other contestants already knew he was not a Traitor. He recalled the moment Karan Johar asked him to reveal whether he was an Innocent or a Traitor, saying he had been actively trying to identify the hidden Traitors rather than misleading the group. Yet, he believes the contestants still chose his name because eliminating him early was strategically safer.

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“I tried my best on the Circle of Shaq,” Munawar said, adding that he defended himself rather than staying silent, but his arguments ultimately failed to change the vote.

Did The Contestants Target Munawar Because He Was A Strong Player?

The theory gained momentum even after his elimination. In the third episode, several contestants continued discussing Munawar’s eviction, with Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar and Rhea Chakraborty questioning the group decision. Munawar said watching those conversations after his exit was difficult, particularly because he felt as though he was “still present” in the discussions.

But the comedian now appears to have made peace with the result. “It is part of the game, and everyone cannot win,” he said, acknowledging that if a group had decided to target him, there was little he could do.

Who Is Still In The Traitors Season 2?

Following the first three episodes, the remaining contestants include Abhishek Malhan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Ansh Chopra, Ikka Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar, among others. New episodes of The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, premiere every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

Munawar may be out of the game, but his early elimination has already become one of Season 2’s biggest talking points, proving that in The Traitors, being the strongest player can sometimes make you the easiest target.

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Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’
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Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’

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Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’
Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’
Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’
Munawar Faruqui Opens Up About His Shocking The Traitors 2 Eviction: ‘I Was Targeted’

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