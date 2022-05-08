Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian, is the winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp.'

Munawar won the competition on Saturday night, defeating Payal Rohatgi in the final race. After getting over 18 lakh votes, he was named the winner.

As a winning prize, Munawar received Rs 20 lakh, a car, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy in addition to the trophy.

Earlier Munawar came into highlight after he was detained by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious emotions and spent almost a month in jail in 2021.

However, he has been seen sharing various frightening incidents from his past during his journey on the show, in addition to forging close friendships with other contestants.

He described being physically mistreated as a child. He also disclosed that his mother committed suicide.

Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’ pitted 20 participants against each other in a prison-like setting. The concept of the show was to bring all the controversial celebs and make the audience know their real self.

Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were among the celebrities who took part in the divisive programme.