One of the massive and most memorable hits of Bollywood, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, directed by Rajkumar Hirani is all set to surprise the audience with a new instalment. Reports say that the third part of the movie starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will soon be going on floors. As the rumours about it have been surfacing on the internet since last year, you might remember Rajkumar Hirani confirming that the movie is being scripted. But, the filmmaker decided to hit the silver screen with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic first.

Finally, the makers have confirmed it and Arshad Warsi, better known as Circuit came on record to share that the script is ready and now the movie is all set to go on floors by either the end of the year or the mid of the year.

In an interaction with PTI, Arshad Warsi was noted saying that the script is pretty much ready and the film will start shooting soon. After then, he talked about his character circuit and said that he tends to forget about the previous roles and start the new one with a fresh mind. But this doesn’t help much as when he was shooting for the second part, he was doing the same role differently. He then has to refer to few scenes from the 1st part and recall his character. Arshad said he would be doing it again.

