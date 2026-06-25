Munna Bhai MBBS 3 Confirmed By Rajkumar Hirani: Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi To Return

Munna Bhai MBBS 3 Confirmed: Finally, the much-awaited comeback of the favorite pair from Bollywood gets the official announcement. It has been over a decade since speculations about the release of the third part of the famous Munna Bhai movie series were going around. However, now ace director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Arshad Warsi make a breakthrough by stating that there is indeed work on the movie.

Discussing details about the future release of their new web series called Pritam Pedro, both Hirani and Warsi revealed some inside information on why there have been so many structural delays concerning the project. At the same time, they assured all the fans that the famous chemistry between Sanjay Dutt’s Munna and Arshad Warsi’s Circuit will soon be back on the screen.

Why Has Munna Bhai 3 Taken Two Decades?

In light of the fact that the film franchise gave birth to many cult classics like “Jaadu Ki Jhappi” and “Gandhigiri,” the pressure of making a sequel is indeed enormous from a financial standpoint. Yet, Hirani clarifies that he never wanted to hastily make a poor film merely for monetary gain through leveraging brand value.

As per Hirani, coming up with excellent, energetic setups for Munna and Circuit is relatively very easy. The problem is in sustaining such momentum throughout the three hours of the film. “If you want to see Munna Bhai till the first break, then I can make five movies immediately,” revealed Hirani to Hindustan Times. “Because I don’t have anything after that.”

Quality remains the topmost priority of the director, even if any ordinary script with such protagonists will be able to create history at the box office. However, Hirani insists on not lowering the bar set by Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

Arshad Warsi Reveals Three Scripts Already Exist

Despite the belief by the industry that the movie doesn’t have a strong base, Arshad Warsi has brought about an important change in the script. It is not the lack of content; it is the search for a third act solution.

Warsi revealed that presently there are three written drafts, but not completed, waiting in development. According to him, all three have exceptionally great emotional hooks and comic set-ups, which surpasses most of the mainstream scripts around.

The problem lies in the perfect structure. “It just needs that one little thing, that one little piece of the puzzle,” as described by Warsi. “As soon as it clicks in place, we’ll be fine. Otherwise, the ending is missing somewhere.”

What happened to ‘Munna Bhai Chale America’

The pair also made it a point to clear one of the most prominent mysteries in recent Indian cinema history. A few years ago, the production house came up with a teaser trailer where Munna Bhai and Circuit attempt learning English for their journey to America. The video took Bollywood fandom by storm before getting shelved indefinitely.

According to the interview given to NDTV by Hirani, the teaser trailer was created ahead of time due to insistence from the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who wanted to advertise an upcoming film when the scriptwriters were still working on the plot. In any case, the crew could not find a good solution for the ending of that particular story arc involving America, which led them to ditch the idea altogether in favor of something else.

Despite the excruciatingly long wait for fans, the team’s commitment to the characters remains completely intact. As Hirani optimistically concluded on the future of the franchise: “At some stage, it will definitely happen.”

ALSO READ: From Vishal Bhardwaj To Deepa Bhatia: Full List Of Indians Invited To Join The Oscar Voting Panel In 2026