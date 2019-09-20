Munna Bhai MBBS 3: The shooting of the sequel of biggest hit film Munna Bhai MBBS is all set to start soon, says Sanjay Dutt. Fans have been waiting for the sequel of the film since a long and now when Sanjay has given a hint about the project, everyone is excited.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has played various powerfull characters in his film career. But a film that defined Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s film career was the 2003 blockbuster, Munna Bhai MBBS. The film received applauses everywhere. It was the year 2006 when the sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai hit the big screens and that managed to add more strength to the friendship of Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi).

It has been news for a while that the shooting of biggest hit Munna Bhai MBBS sequel will start soon. Fans are also eagerly waiting for this project. Later, it was also reported that this film will take more time. But after Sanjay’s release from jail, it was expected that the third chapter of Munna Bhai may take off soon.

However, things didn’t go like it was decided and the sequel of the popular film was put on hold. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani wanted to proceed with the same but Sanjay Dutt was enmeshed in his legal issues at that time.

Now, when the legal matters of the actor have been settled, the actor is back to work with his today released film Prassthanam and is currently engaged in its promotions. The actor has also given major hints about the third installment of the hit film Munna Bhai MBBS. At a press conference of his today released film, Sanjay informed that Rajkumar Hirani is busy scripting the sequel to Munna’s story as of now and the film may commence by the end of 2020. Well, a few months back, even Arshad Warsi had commented on the same and had revealed that Hirani is working on a possible sequel to Munna and Circuit’s story.

Talking about the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit. Today, his other drama-action Prassthanam has released starring Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and others

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App