Murder 2 actor Prashant Narayanan arrested in a cheating case involving Rs 1.20 crore, the actor and his wife are taken under judicial custody after surveillance of 3 days. Prashant Narayanan and his wife were taken from their Kerela house.

Kerala Police confirmed that Kerelite and Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan and wife Shona has been taken under Judicial custody and they have been arrested for alleged involvement in cheating of Rs 1.20 crore. Kerela Police officials also said that after keeping eyes on the couple they finally arrest them after 3 days and taken for judicial custody.

The case was filed after the complaint of Thomas Paniker who is Malayalam filmmaker, he accused him of the cheating for a film in which Narayanan featured. Kerela inspector A. Prathap told that Panicker was convinced to pay 1.20 crore by Narayanan’s wife so that he could become Bollywood director. It was later opened up as cheating.

Thalassery Additional Judicial Magistrate court of Kerela grant permission for judicial custody till September 20 on the couple. narayanan was known for his phenomenal roles in Malayalam films as well as Bollywood films which include Murder 2, PM Narendra Modi, DDishkiyaoon, Aisa Bhi Hota Hai part 2, Bhindi Bazaar Inc, Isaaq, Chhichhore, Mudda and many more.

Prashant Narayanan completed his graduation from Delhi and there he gets indulge into theaters which turn him towards acting. He gave blockbuster films in the south and as well as in Hindi cinema. He never gets a chance to make his appearance as the lead role in the films but he always gets an appreciation for his performance as a supporting role.

After his graduation in Delhi, he shifted himself to Mumbai and started working in Hindi cinema as well. The actor is now accused and under judicial remand, there are allegations that he might also be involved with his wife in this criminal offense. Police will keep them under interrogation before that no acquisition can be confirmed.

