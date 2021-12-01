The way certain industries have developed over the years, we can’t just thank the technological advances, but also need to credit the incessant hard work, commitment and resilience of certain young professionals and entrepreneurs. It is imperative to talk more about such astute minds, for they work around bringing about a wave of good change in their chosen niches, with the aim to take them to the next level of success. We couldn’t help but notice the swift rise of one such astute entrepreneur named Murtaza Rangwala, who has today made a name for himself in the world of media, entertainment and Bollywood with his one-of-a-kind celeb news platform named “Filmymantra.com”.

Wondering who is Murtaza Rangwala? Well, this young man was always attracted to all things creative from a very young age. However, due to family responsibilities, he first enrolled in engineering and to provide financial support for himself and his family, he began fixing phones and later became an IT specialist. Murtaza Rangwala then also resolved hacked social media profiles of celebrities and earned money. However, to work towards his goals and get into the creative world, Murtaza Rangwala, along with his friends, launched his website named laughasia.com, but destiny had something else in store for him, and he had to face failure as the website was pulled down.

This determined individual still did not lose hope and went on to create his own website named Filmymantra.com, which today is growing exponentially and is known as the go-to celeb news platform, featuring all the insights, updates, information and content on Bollywood. Murtaza Rangwala is also the one who managed the initiative of making the famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani one of the most popular in the industry, as well as had a huge hand in making Priya Prakash Varrier a national crush. His consistent efforts, unending hard work and commitment, combined with his unique ideas and visions, have led Filmymantra.com to become one of the most sought-after entertainment platforms, including top celebrities.

Today, Murtaza Rangwala is looking forward to expanding Filmymantra Digital in Dubai and reaching more and more people with top-notch news and insights on the Indian film community.