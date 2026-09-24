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Home > Entertainment News > Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai

Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, remembered for his supporting and comic performances in films including Welcome, Hera Pheri and Gadar 2, has died at the age of 56 after battling cancer.

Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle
Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 21:09 IST

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, has died at the age of 56. The actor passed away on Thursday evening, September 24, at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where he had reportedly been undergoing treatment.

His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to Hindustan Times. According to him, Khan had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer and had shown signs of recovery. However, the illness reportedly returned around eight days before his death, after which his condition deteriorated. He was said to be battling cancer at an advanced stage.

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Mushtaq Khan’s Cancer Relapse And Final Hospitalisation

Khan had reportedly been admitted to Nanavati Hospital for around 15 days. Reports stated that his health worsened considerably following the relapse, with the actor receiving treatment in critical condition.

While some reports have described his illness as liver cancer, his business partner’s statement to Hindustan Times referred to lung cancer. The exact medical details have not been independently disclosed by the family.

From Hera Pheri To Welcome: A Career In Memorable Supporting Roles

Mushtaq Khan worked in Hindi cinema for several decades, building a reputation for bringing comic timing and character-driven performances to films. He appeared alongside some of the industry’s leading actors in movies spanning comedy, drama and action.

His credits included Hera Pheri (2000), Welcome (2007), Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2. He was also part of films such as Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

The ‘Welcome’ Monologue That Became A Fan Favourite

Among Khan’s most widely remembered appearances was his role as Balu in Welcome. His comic exchange about being a former hockey player, beginning with “Meri ek taang nakli hai…”, became one of the film’s most recognisable moments.

Beyond cinema, Khan also appeared on television, including the popular series Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. His work across films and television made him a familiar face to Hindi-speaking audiences.

The actor’s death marks another loss for the Hindi entertainment industry, with tributes expected from colleagues and fans who remember him for his distinctive screen presence and understated comic performances.

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Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai
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Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai

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Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai

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Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai
Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai
Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai
Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai
Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Cancer Battle; Welcome Actor Passes Away In Mumbai

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