Music composer Khayyam passes away at 92: Music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi aka Khayyam passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest. He was 92-years-old and was admitted to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu. Ghazal singer Talat Aziz has confirmed the news of his death.

Music composer Khayyam passes away at 92: Music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi aka Khayyam took his last breath on Monday, reports said. The legendary composer died of cardiac arrest at around 9:30 pm. Ghazal singer Talat Aziz, who was looking after him, confirmed the news of his death. Earlier on July 28, the Padma Bhushan awardee was hospitalised due to lung infection. The 92-year-old collapsed in his house and was rushed to Sujoy Hospital in Juhu.

In his unforgettable career, Khayaam gave some of the most celebrated sons to the Indian film industry. Some of his magnificent compositions include Umrao Jaan (1981), Noorie (1979), Raziya Sultan (1983), Bazaar (1982), and Kabhi Kabhi (1972) among others. The last rites of the legendary music director will take place tomorrow. Salim Merchant and Sonu Nigam recently visited the hospital.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the veteran composer. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the late director.

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XWDkI3L7Aw — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 19, 2019

Khayyam won several accolades in his lifetime. In 2011, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan by Government of India. Apart from that, he was conferred the National Film Award for his work in Umrao Jaan. He also won a Filmfare Award for Umrao Jaan and Kabhi Kabhi. In 2007, he was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App