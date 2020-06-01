Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, who is best known for singing songs for Salman Khan in his hit films Dabangg, Wanted and Ek Tha Tiger, died Monday morning in city hospital due to complications arisen from kidney infection. Music composer Salim Merchant, confirmed the news of Wajid’s death and said that he was hospitalized at Surana Hospital, Chembur from the last few days where his condition deteriorated.

Reports also suggest that Wajid was Covid-19 positive, however, there is no confirmation on this subject. Salim revealed that Wajid had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and some time back, he also went through a transplant. Recently, he got to know about his kidney infection and was on a ventilator since the last four days where his condition started deteriorating.

The music composer made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and later worked on some other projects like Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner, Tere Naam, and the entire Dabangg franchise. Apart from films, he has also delivered some major chartbuster songs like Fevicol Se, Mera He Jalwa, Chinta Ta Chita Chita from Rowdy Rathore, and many others.

Not just this, Wajid Khan also co-composed Salman Khan’s recent songs like Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai in the lockdown which released on the superstar’s YouTube channel. He has also appeared as mentors with his brother Sajid in shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012. This won’t be wrong to say that the industry has lost another gem.

Maharashtra: Music composer & singer Wajid Khan passes away at a hospital in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/PnWkX5RrCq — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏 Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

