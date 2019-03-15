Popular Rapstar Yo Yo Honey Singh is back on track, grabbing headlines. As the Punjabi Munda turns a year older today and his birthday cake might remind you of Grammy awards. The music composer celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in Delhi and he shared photos from his birthday on his official social media accounts. Here's the photo, take a look!

The singing Superstar brought in his birthday with his family cutting a cake with the imagery of a Grammy trophy.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has yet again stolen the limelight. The artist has delivered many hits to Bollywood and is continuing to win hearts. The music revolutionary of Bollywood Yo Yo Honey Singh turns a year older today. The music composer celebrated his birthday with his family and friends in Delhi.

The singing Superstar brought in his birthday with his family cutting a cake with the imagery of a Grammy trophy. Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his official social media accounts to share a picture from his birthday and told fans that his brothers got him a crazy birthday cake. Well, the cake might remind you of the Grammy Awards and is definitely a special one.

After beginning the last year with chartbusters such as Dil Chori, Chote Chote Peg, Rangtaari, This Party is over now, along with his single Urvashi featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Yo Yo Honey Singh ended the year with a bang as he released his music video. Recently, the music star treated his fans with a music video after a long wait of years. In no time, Makhna spread like wildfire and was the top trending video on YouTube as well.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The singing sensation has spilt his magic all over again on the hearts of his fans.

