Singer-violinist Balabhaskar took his last breath after suffering a cardiac arrest in an accident. The accident took place in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. In the same accident, the 40-year-old violinist lost his daughter after she was declared brought dead. The celebrities are continued to pour in their Twitter. Senior Congress leader also shared his deep condolences.

Singer-violinist Balabhaskar took his last breath on October 1, Monday late night hours in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Balabhaskar suffered injuries when he met with an accident after his family’s driver rammed the car into a tree on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Sharing condolences on Twitter, the Congress Minister Shashi Tharoor mentioned in his tweet that he is deeply saddened with the news. Shashi Tharoor had been giving the health updates for quite a long time.

As soon as the news broke out, several other celebrities also started to pour in their condolences on Twitter.

At 11:30pm last night visited the family of violinist BalaBhaskar at Ananthapuri Hospital & informed them of the Minister's positive reply. Sadly as of now the Director of @aiims_newdelhi has still not received official clearance from @JPNadda or the HealthMinistry. Am pressing! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of violinist Balabhaskar: https://t.co/EDmAJGM75q

A loss for the world of music & for Thiruvananthapuram. My heart goes out to his grieving family. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 2, 2018

Too soon. Too unfair. Rest in peace Balu. May you and your lil one be together in a better place. pic.twitter.com/DwpeI2URwH — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 2, 2018

Unbelievable news about Balabhaskar passing away!! Thoughts and prayers with his family! — Karthik Music Exp (@singer_karthik) October 2, 2018

Most talented and Brilliant Young Violinist #Balabhaskar passed away now , last week his 2 year old daughter died immediately after the family had met with the accident, his wife still in ICU. This video clipping has all 3 of them … Prayers for the departed Souls 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wdemYLYx9r — Swamiji (@AOLSwamiji) October 1, 2018

Thoughts with Violinist Bala Bhaskar’s wife.

The family was involved in a terrible road accident, they lost their child and now BalaBhaskar’s passing is a huge loss to music. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 2, 2018

The accident took place when the family was returning from a temple in Thrissur. They visited the temple for seeking blessings of the God for their daughter named Tejaswini Bala. According to sources close to family members, she was born after 15 years of marriage.

A 40-year-old Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi and the driver are still recovering in hospital.

The case was registered under Mangalapuram police station. After the accident, Thejaswini was bleeding from her nose and was unconscious when she was taken off the mangled car, police said.

Elaborating on the accident, Mangalapuram SIJ Ajayan said the car had crossed the National Highway and rammed the tree that was on the other side of the road. We presume that the driver might have nodded off.

The couple’s daughter was declared brought dead in the hospital. The last rites will take place in Thiruvananthapuram. To pay the last tributes, his body will be kept at Thiruvananthapuram college.

After the accident, fans started sharing several video clips of his performances on social media.

The noted singer-violinist musician gained his popularity when a 17-year-old, composed music for a Malayalam film and scored music for several films.

He was also a part of the band called ‘Balaleela’ and performed in Kerala and outside. He was also honoured with Bismillah Khan Yuva Sangeetkaar Puraskaar in 2008 by Kendra Sangeet Natak Academy for Instrumental Music (violin).

