The famous Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi on Thursday alleged that musician turned actor Ali Zafar sexually harassed her on various occasions. The singer came out in public and through a Twitter post said, ” Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out. But it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo”. Following the #MeToo campaign, women from various professions have come out in open and have massively shared their cases of sexual harassment. Responding to the Zafar in his defence said he categorically denies the allegations and shall take up the matter in court.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

The Me too movement popularly known as #MeToo was a movement against sexual harassment and assualt. The movement diffused in October 2017 as a hashtag on social media in order to protest against the occurrence of sexual assault and harassment mainly at the workplace.

