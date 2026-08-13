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Home > Entertainment News > Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’

Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’

Content creator Muskan Karia has spoken publicly about an AI-generated video that falsely depicted her in a compromising situation. The influencer said the incident left her traumatised, but she eventually approached the Cyber Cell and helped authorities establish that the video was a deepfake.

Muskan Karia (Photo:X)
Muskan Karia (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 20:56 IST

Content creator Muskan Karia has opened up about one of the most distressing experiences of her online career after an AI-generated video falsely appeared to show her in a compromising situation. In an Instagram post on August 12, the 22-year-old creator said the video was not real and claimed that Maharashtra Police have caught those responsible for making it. Karia said the incident began in late May, when she was in the middle of moving homes and received an Instagram message asking, “Is this you?”

The video looked convincing enough to leave her shaken. More painfully, she said, even people close to her initially believed it was genuine.

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Muskan Karia Says Deepfake Video Was ‘Extremely Realistic’

Karia recalled being traumatised after watching the clip and having to convince her family and friends that the woman shown in it was not her. “Ye main nahi hu,” she stressed, explaining that she remained silent for nearly two months while the video continued circulating online.

According to Karia, the footage used to create the manipulated clip was actually a normal video she had previously shared with subscribers. She said she later provided both the original footage and the alleged deepfake to the Cyber Cell through her lawyer. An FIR was subsequently registered, she said, with the case focusing on the fact that people were being misled into believing the manipulated video was authentic.

Watch the video

Maharashtra Police Allegedly Catch Those Behind Video

Karia said authorities eventually identified and caught the people responsible. She also claimed that police gave her a certificate confirming that the video was a deepfake. Her account comes amid growing concern in India over AI-generated content being used to target women with fabricated intimate imagery. The Centre has acknowledged deepfakes as a serious threat to privacy, dignity and reputation, while India’s IT framework includes provisions covering privacy violations and the transmission of obscene or sexually explicit electronic material.

The government has also tightened rules around synthetic content, including obligations for platforms dealing with unlawful AI-generated material.

Muskan Karia’s Message To Other Deepfake Victims

For Karia, the experience was also a reminder that having support and resources can make a major difference when confronting online abuse. She urged people to think about victims who may not have the financial, emotional or legal support needed to fight such cases, warning that the consequences can sometimes become irreversible.

Karia thanked the Maharashtra Police, her lawyer and fellow creator Ashish Chanchlani for supporting her through the ordeal. Her case also underlines a disturbing reality of the AI era: a video can look real without being real, and proving the difference can become a battle of its own.

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Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’
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Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’
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Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’
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